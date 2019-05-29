Cultural events at Rajangana from June 1

Cultural programmes will be held daily from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Rajangana, as part of the dedication ceremony of the ‘Suvarna Gopura’ of Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, here from June 1 to 10.

Speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt said that Prabhat Kalavidaru troupe from Bengaluru would present dance performances ‘Sri Krishna Vaijayanti’ on June 1 and ‘Harisarvottama’ on June 2. There would be a Carnatic concert by Sandeep Narayan and party from Chennai on June 3, while there would be a concert by O.S. Arun and party from Chennai on June 4.

There would be a music programme accompanied by drawing by Jayatirtha Mevundi and party from Hubballi, and K.M. Sheshagiri from Bengaluru on June 5. A jugalbandi of Carnatic music along with devotional songs would be performed by Abhishek Raghuram and party from Chennai, and Jayatirtha Mevundi and party on June 7.

Anur Ananthakrishna Sharma and party would perform ‘Talavadya’ on June 8, while there would be a Carnatic concert by Raja Ramavarma and party from Thiruvananthapuram on June 9. There would be ‘Yakshaganagopuram’ programme on June 10.

A host of religious scholars would deliver lectures on different subjects at Rajangana here from May 31 to June 10. A conference on cows (‘Go Sammelan’) which would encourage farmers to rear indigenous breeds of cows would also be held. There would be an exhibition of indigenous breeds of cows on the Car Street, the seer said.

Procession

A procession (‘Shoba Yatre’) as a precursor to the dedication ceremony of the Suvarna Gopura would be held from Jodu Katte here at 4 p.m. on June 1. Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt and Satyatma Tirtha Swami of Uttardi Mutt would light the torch and inaugurate the procession.

The procession would pass through Old Taluk Office Road, Court Road, Old Diana Circle, Kavi Muddana Road, Service Bus Stand, City Bus Stand, Kalsank, Rajangana parking space, Vidyodaya School, and culminate at the Car Street, Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami said.