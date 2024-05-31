ADVERTISEMENT

Cultural event to commemorate 1971 war martyr of Mysuru

Published - May 31, 2024 06:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The NCC Alumni Association Mysuru Group, will conduct a cultural festival to commemorate the martyrdom of Lt. Ashok P. Mutgikar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will be held in Mysuru on June 5, 2024 and a release said that Lt. Ashok P. Mutgikar was an ex-cadet from Mysuru who studied at Sarada Vilas College from 1966 to 1970 and was killed in the line of duty in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The Association said that he was the only Cadet Officer from Karnataka who passed a D certificate and was killed in the war at the age of 22.

The event will be inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police Ramesh Bhanot and senior retired army officers, all rank officers from the Army, Air, and Navy of Mysore NCC Group HQ and nearly 300 cadets will take part in the cultural festival.

The event will feature various programmes apart from paying tributes to Lt. Ashok P. Mutgikar; conferring overall championship on battalion or unit and felicitations to Inter Group Competition cadets and Republic Day Camp cadets of 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The event is being coordinated by Suvarsha Gowda and team comprising M.A.Yuktha, Tanmai Shetty and Nandeeshraje Urs. For details contact 9686944233.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US