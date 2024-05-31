Cultural event to commemorate 1971 war martyr of Mysuru

The NCC Alumni Association Mysuru Group, will conduct a cultural festival to commemorate the martyrdom of Lt. Ashok P. Mutgikar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The event will be held in Mysuru on June 5, 2024 and a release said that Lt. Ashok P. Mutgikar was an ex-cadet from Mysuru who studied at Sarada Vilas College from 1966 to 1970 and was killed in the line of duty in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The Association said that he was the only Cadet Officer from Karnataka who passed a D certificate and was killed in the war at the age of 22.

The event will be inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police Ramesh Bhanot and senior retired army officers, all rank officers from the Army, Air, and Navy of Mysore NCC Group HQ and nearly 300 cadets will take part in the cultural festival.

The event will feature various programmes apart from paying tributes to Lt. Ashok P. Mutgikar; conferring overall championship on battalion or unit and felicitations to Inter Group Competition cadets and Republic Day Camp cadets of 2023.

The event is being coordinated by Suvarsha Gowda and team comprising M.A.Yuktha, Tanmai Shetty and Nandeeshraje Urs. For details contact 9686944233.