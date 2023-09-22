Cultural calendar, colour coding of public institutions among suggestions for ‘Vibrant Bengaluru’ 

September 22, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

From a year-long cultural calendar to creation of more theatre complexes, colour coding of public institutions and select streets, an international standard flower park, and a landmark watch tower for Bengaluru along the lines of Eiffel Tower and Statue of Liberty are amongst the ideas put forth by a 10-member committee. The committee prepared ‘Vibrant Bengaluru’, a report for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) under the larger ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative taken up by the State government.

Led by Jayaram Raipura, the nodal officer, the committee had a diverse demography of architects, social workers, theatre personalities, social workers, and other urban experts. The committee has listed an array of ideas broadly classified into nine areas.

Along with the redevelopment of existing theatre complexes within the BBMP, the report proposed a State-of-the-art theatre complex on J.C. Road to overcome the shortage of theatres and similar public spaces in Bengaluru.

The report also suggests the re-modelling of heritage areas in the city as heritage corridors with guided walks, audio tours, culinary tours, ecological tours, and many other initiatives. Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Corridor, Victorian Bengaluru Golden Corridor, and Beguru temple complex are among the heritage corridors identified for redevelopment.

Reusing Public Utility building as a house of cultural and office spaces with an aerial view of the city, reimagination of Freedom Park as a cultural hub has also been suggested under Vibrant Bengaluru. Further, emphasis also laid on developing public art including wall art, metal art, and stone art, and the construction of a Kempegowda Gopura at the BBMP head office.

The report has also drawn inspiration from various initiatives in other countries like leave-behind spaces in New York, rain refuge areas for motorists, a standard Bengaluru guidebook like the guide books available in France, UAE and Denmark, to bring them to Bengaluru.

