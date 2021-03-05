Cultivate spirit of entrepreneurship, students told

Mysuru

Students should ready themselves to be entrepreneurs and cease to depend on the government for jobs, G.Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, has said.

He was speaking at a programme on ‘Graduation to Entrepreneurship’ organised by the Career Hub, Centre For Proficiency Development and Placement Services (CPDPS) and International Centre, University of Mysore, here on Friday.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar said the varsity had drawn a blueprint for a career hub and incubation centre which would become active in due course and cater to the needs of the student community. The new hub will also promote entrepreneurship, he added.

He said education was so far providing information and was testing students by conducting examinations. But there were limitations to it and the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has ushered in changes to meet the emerging challenges.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar said the NEP is expected to be a game changer and will create an environment which will help in he development of the spirit of entrepreneurship which will also generate more jobs.

He said the main objective of NEP was to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio to 35 per cent by 2035. At present India’s GRE was 27.4 per cent compared to 88.2 per cent in the USA, 70.3 per cent in Germany and 49.9 per cent in China. Apart from the rate of high unemployment which was 37 per cent in India, 80 per cent of the graduates were unemployable for any job.

M.C.V. Prasad, agriculturist and entrepreneur from Madanapalli in Andhra Pradesh, delivered a talk to mark the occasion.