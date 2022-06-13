CUK to hold Yoga lecture series

Central University of Karnataka (CUK) has planned to conduct a three-day national lecture series on the eve of 8 th International Yoga Day celebrations, 2022.

The nodal officer for the programme Prof. Vikram Visaji and Registrar of CUK Prof. Basavaraj Donur said, in a media note on Monday, that the events would be in the blended mode, a mixture of both online and offline modes.

The first in the series would be held on Tuesday. R.P. Tiwari, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, would participate as the Chief Guest and deliver a talk on Indian Yoga traditions.

For the second-day event on Wednesday, Prof. Khem Singh Daheriya, Vice-Chancellor of Attal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University, Bhopal, would be the Chief Guest who would deliver a lecture on Yoga and Indian Philosophy.

On the third and concluding day on Thursday, Prof. Rajesh Kumar Garg, professor at the Department of Hindi in the University of Allahabad, Prayagraj, would talk on Yoga and National Building.

Prof. Battu Satyanarayana, Vice-chancellor of CUK, would preside over all the events.