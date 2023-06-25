CUK students get certificates, jobs at the end of their study, says Vice-Chancellor

June 25, 2023 04:34 am | Updated 04:34 am IST - KALABURAGI

Pointing to the excellent academic performance of students at Central University of Karnataka (CUK), Battu Satyanarayana, Vice-Chancellor of CUK, said that the students, while going out of the university, would carry not just a degree certificate but a decent job or a NET/ JRF to conduct research in prestigious national institutes.

“There has always been a great demand for those with skills and talents and academic degrees. Industries are always in search of the right and competent candidates. It is a matter of pride, our students are getting placements in prestigious companies. You should work hard and earn a name and fame to the university committed to capacity building and nurturing students,” he said.

He was addressing the students who got campus placement at the university campus on Friday.

Registrar Basavaraj P. Donur said the university was providing all the required training and placement assistance to students.

“The university has completed 14 years and is proud that many of our alumni work in prestigious institutions and companies across the country. We have formed the university alumni group and networking our existing students with the alumni for internship and placements,” he said.

University Placement Officer Paramesh said that 75 students were placed in the second round of the placement drive. Nine students have been placed in Avantis Fellows, 17 in Ajim Premji Foundation, 13 in Akash Byjus, and the remaining in Qspiders and KodNest Technologies, he added.