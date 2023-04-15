ADVERTISEMENT

CUK faculty member’s paper on vachana philosophy selected for presentation in Boston conference

April 15, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Usually, around 800 papers are submitted for the annual event, and only around 50 papers are selected

The Hindu Bureau

Authors of the paper Ganapati Sinnoor and Ranjitha G.P.

A peer-reviewed paper — Work is Worship and Worker is the Leader: Reigniting Leadership through Vachana Philosophy — with Ganapati Sinnoor, Assistant Professor in the Department of Business Studies at Central University of Karnataka (CUK) as a primary author and Ranjitha G.P., Assistant Professor at Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur, as the secondary author has been selected for presentation at the 83rd annual meeting of the Academy of Management in Boston, Massachusetts in August 2023.

Mr. Sinnoor is a native of Gavanalli village in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district. He completed his degree at SBR College and MBA and PhD from Gulbarga University before joining CUK as a faculty member.

Ms. Ranjitha is a native of Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district. She completed BTech at NIT Suratkal, MBA from CUK and PhD from IIM Kozhikode before joining IIM Nagpur as a faculty member.

Joan Marques, Woodbury University and the Management, Spirituality, and Religion (MSR) Interest Group Program Chair, said, “The paper has been judged by our reviewers to be one of the best-accepted papers in our program. This high honor entitles your paper to be published in the proceedings of the 2023 Academy of Management Meeting.”

Mr. Sinnor told The Hindu that the selection of his paper is the highest academic honour he has received so far.

“Usually, around 800 papers are submitted for the annual event, and only around 50 papers are selected. It is an honour for us that ours was described as one the best papers. I will attend the conference in Boston and present the paper,” Mr. Sinnoor said.

