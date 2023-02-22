CUET for admission to various degree courses in Central University near Kalaburagi from May 21

February 22, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Central University of Karnataka in Kalaburagi has invited applications for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to various degree courses for the academic year 2023-24. The test will be held from May 21 to 31, Vice-Chancellor of the university Battu Satyanarayana has said.

Addressing a press conference on the main campus of the university on Wednesday, Prof. Satyanarayana said that online application process for undergraduate programmes which commenced on February 9 will be open till 11.50 p.m. on March 12. Students can apply on the official website of the university, www.cuk.ac.in. Candidates can also apply on https:/cuet.nta.nic.in.

The entire process of submitting applications for CUET will be on Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. Students can correct their uploaded documents between March 15 and March 18 (up to 11.50 p.m). The examination centres will be announced on the website on April 30 and the candidates can download their admit cards from the National Testing Agency (NTA) website starting in the second week of May. Examinations will be held from May 21 to May 31, the Vice-Chancellor added.

Prof. Satyanarayana said that admissions to Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) courses are through CUET and JEE. An equal number of seats will be filled through CUET and JEE.

Prof. Satyanarayana said that the National Testing Agency will conduct the undergraduate entrance test for 45 Central and participating universities across the country.

The maximum intake capacity of each programme is 40 that includes 15 seats for general merit, eight seats for Other Backward Classes, five for Scheduled Castes, three seats each for economically weaker sections and the Kalyana Karnataka region quota, one each seat reserved NCC/NSS/sports quota, Jammu and Kashmir migrants, children of Defence personnel, physically challenged and NCC category.

He also expressed his concern over a large number of seats lying vacant in departments such as Kannada, Hindi and Linguistics.

University Registrar Basavaraj P. Donur said that students are allowed to take examinations in English or the regional language (Kannada).

Controller of Examinations Kota Sai Krishna and Public Relation Officer Ganapati Sinnur were present.