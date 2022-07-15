Karnataka

CUET exam begins

Staff Reporter Bengaluru July 15, 2022 20:56 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 20:57 IST

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG)-2022 began on July 15 across the State. The exam is a gateway for the entrance of Undergraduate (UG) programmes in Central and other universities across the nation.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the examination. In the State, the Central University of Karnataka in Kalaburagi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University (BASE), Bengaluru, have registered in the NTA for the CUET. It will be held in various centres of Bengaluru and Kalaburagi and other cites in the State.

The examination will be held up to August 20, excluding the days of other UG examinations under the surveillance of CCTV. The centres will be equipped with jammers.

