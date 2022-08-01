August 01, 2022 20:30 IST

Kendriya Vidyalaya DRDO, C.V. Raman Nagar, is hosting the regional-level cubs and bulbuls camp - Chathur Charan and Heerakh Pankh 2022 from August 2 to 4. Around 200 Cubs and Bulbuls from 19 Kendriya Vidyalayas of the Bengaluru region, along with their escort teachers, will be taking part in the camp.

Sirimala Sambanna, Deputy Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghtan, Regional Office, Bengaluru, will inaugurate the event on August 2. P.C. Raju, Assistant Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghtan, Regional Office, Bengaluru, will be the guest of honour at the inaugural function.

The three-day camp is being conducted so that the cubs and bulbuls can learn essential camping skills, including basic first aid, gardening, yoga, etc. They also have a pre-prescribed syllabus for testing their learning. At the end of the three days, the participants who have successfully completed the activities will be presented with the Heerakh Pankh badge along with a certificate, a release stated.