Karnataka

Cubs and bulbuls camp

Special CorrespondentDeepika K C 9716 Bengaluru August 01, 2022 20:30 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 20:30 IST

Kendriya Vidyalaya DRDO, C.V. Raman Nagar, is hosting the regional-level cubs and bulbuls camp - Chathur Charan and Heerakh Pankh 2022 from August 2 to 4. Around 200 Cubs and Bulbuls from 19 Kendriya Vidyalayas of the Bengaluru region, along with their escort teachers, will be taking part in the camp.

Sirimala Sambanna, Deputy Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghtan, Regional Office, Bengaluru, will inaugurate the event on August 2. P.C. Raju, Assistant Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghtan, Regional Office, Bengaluru, will be the guest of honour at the inaugural function.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The three-day camp is being conducted so that the cubs and bulbuls can learn essential camping skills, including basic first aid, gardening, yoga, etc. They also have a pre-prescribed syllabus for testing their learning. At the end of the three days, the participants who have successfully completed the activities will be presented with the Heerakh Pankh badge along with a certificate, a release stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
school
students
gardening
Read more...