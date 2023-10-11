CUBEC launches pictorial field manual on flora in Western Ghats  

October 11, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - bengaluru

Center for Urban Ecology, Biodiversity, Evolution, and Climate Change (CUBEC), Jain (Deemed-to-be-University), along with the Karnataka State Medicinal Board Authority, launched a book Forest Trees of Central Western Ghats - A Pictorial Field Manual.

The book was launched on October 10 by Nirmala N.K., Deputy Conservator of Forests, Social Forest Research, Research Wing, Karnataka Forest Department, along with the senior faculty of Jain (Deemed-to-be-University).

The book is written by Dr. G Ramachandra Rao, Associate Professor, CUBEC, Jain (Deemed-to-be-University), Dr. T.V. Ramachandra, Vishnu D. Mukri, and Dr M.D. Subash Chandran. It is a pictorial manual exploring the flora in the Karnataka region of the Western Ghats.

The book has been published with the support of Karnataka State Medicinal Board Authority, Government of Karnataka.

The book elaborates on the habitat, identification, ecology and conservation aspects of the Western Ghats, for students, scientists and forest staff and nature lovers. The book covers nearly 131 trees from low altitude to mid altitude of central Western Ghats.