Cubbon park police register case again pro-Palestine protestors

November 08, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Cubbon Park police have registered an FIR against a group of people for staging a protest to support Palestine on the footpath of St. Marks Road on Sunday.

Based on the complaint filed by Lakshmi, PSI, the Cubbon park police charged the protestors under Section 149 ( unlawful assembly) 188 ( deliberate disobedience of an order that is duly promulgated by a public servant) 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) 290 (public nuisance) against them.

The protestors had staged a silent walk with posters and placards in solidarity with Palestine, using watermelon as a symbol.

In her complaint, Ms. Lakshmi said that the protestors disrupted the pedestrian movement on the footpath.

They did not have any permission and it is a violation of the HC court order, she said. The police seized the placards and detained the protestors for further investigations.

