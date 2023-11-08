HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cubbon park police register case again pro-Palestine protestors

November 08, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Cubbon Park police have registered an FIR against a group of people for staging a protest to support Palestine on the footpath of St. Marks Road on Sunday.

Based on the complaint filed by Lakshmi, PSI, the Cubbon park police charged the protestors under Section 149 ( unlawful assembly) 188 ( deliberate disobedience of an order that is duly promulgated by a public servant) 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) 290 (public nuisance) against them.

The protestors had staged a silent walk with posters and placards in solidarity with Palestine, using watermelon as a symbol.

In her complaint, Ms. Lakshmi said that the protestors disrupted the pedestrian movement on the footpath.

They did not have any permission and it is a violation of the HC court order, she said. The police seized the placards and detained the protestors for further investigations.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.