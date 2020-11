C.T. Ravi’s resignation accepted

Bengaluru

08 November 2020 00:16 IST

Governor Vajubhai Vala on Saturday accepted the resignation of Tourism and Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi, who was recently appointed as a BJP national general secretary, following Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s recommendation.

Mr. Ravi had tendered his resignation to Mr. Yediyurappa on October 3. The resignation being accepted will create one more slot in the State Cabinet ahead of the proposed expansion.

