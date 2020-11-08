Karnataka

C.T. Ravi’s resignation accepted

Governor Vajubhai Vala on Saturday accepted the resignation of Tourism and Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi, who was recently appointed as a BJP national general secretary, following Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s recommendation.

Mr. Ravi had tendered his resignation to Mr. Yediyurappa on October 3. The resignation being accepted will create one more slot in the State Cabinet ahead of the proposed expansion.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2020 12:18:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ct-ravis-resignation-accepted/article33049741.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY