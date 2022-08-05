Karnataka

C.T. Ravi welcomes suggestion that Siddaramaiah should contest against him

Special Correspondent BENGALURU August 05, 2022 22:54 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 22:54 IST

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi on Friday welcomed the suggestion by Karnataka Kisan Congress unit that Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who is scouting for constituency, should contest against him in Chikkamagaluru in the next Assembly elections.

“People of Chikkamagaluru are ready to give a befitting reply to him for showing injustice to them in terms of development when he was the Chief Minister,” Mr. Ravi told The Hindu.

Accusing Mr. Siddaramaiah of stalling several development works in Chikkamagaluru, Mr. Ravi said the former would get first- hand experience of people’s wrath if he contests from Chikkamagaluru.

“Congress leaders are clearly aware that it will be difficult for Mr. Siddaramaiah to retain his deposit if he contests from Chikkamagaluru. They are still urging him to contest as they want him to experience bitter defeat,” Mr. Ravi said. He listed several projects that were allegedly denied to the district during Mr. Siddaramaiah’s tenure.

“People of the district are oriented towards nationalistic thoughts, Hindutva ideology, and development,” he said, claiming Mr. Siddaramaiah is “bound to lose his deposit even if an ordinary party worker contests from Chikkamagaluru.”

