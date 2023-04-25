C.T. Ravi wants to know if JD(S) has an understanding with Congress

April 25, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi has urged former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to clarify if his party, the JD(S), has joined hands with the Congress in the Assembly polls.

Speaking to presspersons in Sakleshpur on Tuesday, Mr. Ravi said Mr. Kumaraswamy had to clarify its stand. “If it has no understanding with the Congress, he should tell what action he has taken against JD(S) leader S.L. Bhoje Gowda, who has been campaigning for Congress in Chikkamagaluru.”

If both parties had an understanding, the BJP would have no hesitation in facing them. In the last parliamentary elections, both parties had an understanding, yet the BJP won the seats. “This time also, we will win by a huge margin”, he said.

Reacting to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s alleged remarks against Lingayat Chief Ministers, Mr. Ravi said Veerendra Patil and S. Nijalingappa were the Chief Ministers from the Congress party. Mr. Siddaramaiah had insulted the Congress by making such a statement. “He has been targeting a particular community. It shows his hatred towards the community”, he said.