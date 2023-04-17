C.T. Ravi submits nomination papers in Chikkamagaluru

April 17, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister and BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi submitted his nomination papers as a candidate for Chikkamagaluru seat on Monday.

Mr. Ravi took out a procession from his residence along with his supporters before submitting his papers to the returning officer. Earlier in the day, he offered special prayers at his residence after keeping the papers in front of the pooja room.

The BJP MLA had been admitted to hospital on Sunday due to health issues. He released a video message appealing to the people to join him on the occasion of submitting the papers.

Mr. Ravi is contesting for the Chikkamagaluru seat for the sixth time. He won four times and served as Minister earlier.