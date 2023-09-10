C.T. Ravi says Cong leader Hariprasad’s comments hint at an earthquake in Cong

September 10, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former minister and BJP leader C.T. Ravi has said that senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad’s comments on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hint at a probable earthquake in that party.

Speaking at a BJP event in Shivamogga on Sunday, Mr. Ravi said Hariprasad had made strong comments, making references to socialism, a costly watch, and a dhoti. “All these comments were directed at the person, who has a socialist background. This development serves as an indication of the probable earthquake in that party”, he said.

The Congress has the responsibility of delivering its promises to the public. The government has already increased the power tariff, stamp duty, and excise tax. “The farmers are not getting sufficient power. And, there will be no power in the coming days”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He addressed a meeting of party workers on the preparations for the South West Graduates’ Constituency of the Legislative Council.

Speaking to presspersons after the meeting, Mr. Ravi said the BJP and the JD(S) alliance had not been finalised. “I have observed the statements made by former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa, and H.D. Kumaraswamy on this issue. The party’s central leadership will decide on this and details will come out later”, he said.

Separate portfolio

Shikaripur MLA and BJP’s State vice president B.Y. Vijayendra, speaking to presspersons on the occasion, took exception to alleged recent attempts by Congress leaders to woo leaders in other parties to join them. “Congress party State president D.K. Shivakumar is engaged in having luncheon meetings with several leaders of the BJP. I suggest Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set up a separate ministerial portfolio for admitting leaders from other parties to the Congress. D.K. Shivakumar should be assigned that portfolio as well”, he commented.

Further, he said that the Congress government had failed to address the needs of the farming community. “The government is worried about providing new cars for the Ministers, not to address the farmers’ issues. This clearly shows where the ruling party’s priorities lie”, he said.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, former minister Araga Jnanendra, MLA S.N. Channabasappa, MLCs D.S. Arun, S. Rudregowda, district BJP president T.D. Megharaj, and others were present in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.