Karnataka

C.T. Ravi recovers

Minister for Tourism and Kananda and Culture C.T. Ravi has recovered from COVID-19. He was under home isolation after he tested positive on July 12. He tested negative on Thursday.

Speaking to presspersons at his farmhouse near here on Friday, the Minister said he had recovered after spending 14 days under home isolation. “As I had no symptoms, the doctors suggested home isolation. I used to walk and do yoga regularly. I ate regular food and took immunity boosters suggested by an Ayurveda doctor,” he said.

Fresh cases

The total number of confirmed cases in Chikkamagaluru increased to 616 on Saturday. As many as 42 people tested positive on Saturday. So far, 314 patients have been discharged and 223 are under treatment. So far, 17 people have died due to the infection.

