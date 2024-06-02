ADVERTISEMENT

C.T. Ravi gets Council ticket

Published - June 02, 2024 12:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Council polls are scheduled on June 13. 

The Hindu Bureau

Former minister C.T. Ravi. File photo | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Former minister C.T. Ravi has been given BJP ticket to contest the forthcoming elections to the Legislative Council from the Assembly constituency. 

The BJP Central Election Committee has announced the names of Mr. Ravi, party functionary N. Ravi Kumar and senior party leader from Basavakalyan and former MLA M.G. Mule as candidates for the Council polls scheduled on June 13. 

It may be noted that elections are being held for 11 seats of which the BJP has the potential to win three given its numerical strength in the Assembly. The Congress and JD(S) are in a position to win seven and one seats respectively.  Monday is the last day for filing nominations to these polls.

Congress has vitiated Council poll scenario by trying to lure voters, alleges HDK

Speculations were rife within the party state unit that Mr. Ravi may be ignored for these polls as a section of leaders were against fielding a candidate who has already lost the Assembly polls. However, his selection as candidate and the recent episode of recalling of RSS functionary Rajesh G.V. from the party’s key organisational post of General Secretary (Organisation) are being seen as an indication that the party central leadership has again started watching the state unit and making crucial decisions. 

In the last few days, speculations were also rife about former MP Sumalatha getting the ticket to contest the Council polls. However, it now appears that the party may consider her for some other responsibility. 

