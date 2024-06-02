GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

C.T. Ravi gets Council ticket

The Council polls are scheduled on June 13. 

Published - June 02, 2024 12:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former minister C.T. Ravi. File photo

Former minister C.T. Ravi. File photo | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Former minister C.T. Ravi has been given BJP ticket to contest the forthcoming elections to the Legislative Council from the Assembly constituency. 

The BJP Central Election Committee has announced the names of Mr. Ravi, party functionary N. Ravi Kumar and senior party leader from Basavakalyan and former MLA M.G. Mule as candidates for the Council polls scheduled on June 13. 

It may be noted that elections are being held for 11 seats of which the BJP has the potential to win three given its numerical strength in the Assembly. The Congress and JD(S) are in a position to win seven and one seats respectively.  Monday is the last day for filing nominations to these polls.

Congress has vitiated Council poll scenario by trying to lure voters, alleges HDK

Speculations were rife within the party state unit that Mr. Ravi may be ignored for these polls as a section of leaders were against fielding a candidate who has already lost the Assembly polls. However, his selection as candidate and the recent episode of recalling of RSS functionary Rajesh G.V. from the party’s key organisational post of General Secretary (Organisation) are being seen as an indication that the party central leadership has again started watching the state unit and making crucial decisions. 

In the last few days, speculations were also rife about former MP Sumalatha getting the ticket to contest the Council polls. However, it now appears that the party may consider her for some other responsibility. 

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.