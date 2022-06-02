C.T. Ravi denies that BJP is a communal party

Former Minister and BJP’s national general secretary C.T. Ravi on Thursday denied that the BJP was a communal party.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Ravi said there is no evidence to prove that the BJP was a communal party. He said the BJP considers everybody as equals unlike the Congress party that resorts to appeasement.

The BJP believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas and the schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were for the benefit of everybody.

Mr Ravi also claimed that the BJP was poised to win all the four seats in the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council – two from graduates and two from teachers’ constituenceis. The party had won only two out of the four seats in the previous elections, he said before expressing confidence of bagging all of the four seats during the ensuing elections scheduled to be held on June 13.

Fielding queries on the upcoming elections to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, where the BJP, Congress and JD(S) had fielded a candidate each without having sufficient votes, Mr. Ravi said the BJP will have 32 additional votes after ensuring the victory of two of its candidates against the 19 additional votes Congress had after the victory of its official candidate.

The BJP had formulated a strategy to ensure the victory of its third candidate, he said while claiming that there have been instances in which the Congress party’s official candidate had lost and rebels had won. However, he said he would not like to elaborate on the party’s strategy for the elections.