C.T. Ravi defends ‘saffron politics’

November 15, 2022 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Hassan

:

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi has said that the BJP will do ‘saffron politics’ and those who attempt to counter it will end up in the Arabian Sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the BJP’s Jan Sankalpa rally at Kadur on Tuesday, Mr.. Ravi said the Bommai-led BJP government had taken a decision to construct 8,000 classrooms in the State and they would be painted saffron. “Those who do not like saffron are opposing the scheme. We have come with a saffron shawl because we respect it. Whoever wants to counter the saffron wave will be washed away into the Arabian Sea”, he said.

Commenting on former CM Siddaramaiah, he said a captain had no place to contest. “In my view, he has no safe seat to contest either in Karnataka or India. Then, tell me which is the best place for Mr. Siddaramaiah to contest”, he asked the audience repeatedly. And, the public responded ‘Pakistan’. Further, he stated that Pakistan was the best place to contest for those who wish to do politics of appeasement.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomai said the BJP received an impressive response for the Jan Sankalpa rallies. “We have responded to people’s problems. When many people lost houses, then Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa took a decision to give ₹5 lakh as compensation to rebuild houses. It was a historic decision. No CM in the country had taken such a decision”, he said.

Commenting on Mr. Siddaramaiah, he said the Congress party during its rule failed on all fronts. “The people had not forgotten the misrule of his time. There were murders of Hindutva activists. He did not spend the amount he had promised for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The people would not give that party one more chance to rule.”.

Trending

Mr. .Yediyurappa, Kadur MLA Belli Prakash, Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj and others were present at the programme.