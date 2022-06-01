C.T. Ravi criticises writers

:

Former Minister and BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi has criticised the writers who had written to the State Government withdrawing their permission to use their poems, essays in the textbooks.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Wednesday, Mr. Ravi said in the past the writers had launched a movement of returning awards. But many did not speak about the money they had received along with the awards. “A few people might have taken this decision unaware of the facts. We will try to convince such writers. And, we will face those withdrawing the permission with bad intention”, he said.

The former Minister said the State Government had followed the guidelines framed by the previous governments in constituting the committee.

On former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s comments on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Mr. Ravi said he had responded to the comments as a Swayamsevak. “We have a special relationship with the Sangh. I have responded to his allegations as a sincere Swayamsevak. The organisation does not require a character certificate from Mr. Siddaramaiah”, he said.

Answering a question on Rajya Sabha polls, Mr. Ravi exuded confidence that the BJP’s third candidate could also win the election, given the party’s excess votes.

Mr. Ravi campaigned for the party’s candidate, M.V. Ravishankar, contesting for the South Graduates’ Constituency of the Legislative Counil, in Hassan. He visited colleges along with Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda and other workers.