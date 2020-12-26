C.T. Ravi condemns PFI for protest in front of Kateel’s office

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary C.T. Ravi on Saturday condemned the protest by Campus Front of India (CFI) activists in front of party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s office, opposing the Enforcement Directorate inquiry into Popular Front of India, the parent organisation of CFI.
Speaking to presspersons in Chikkamagaluru, Mr. Ravi said the government would not tolerate such conduct. “The government knows how to discipline them. If they continue to behave impudently, we will cut not just their tails and also their heads.”
The government has initiated an ED investigation into the affairs of the PFI based on information that crores of rupees had reached the organisation from different places, including Arab countries, for anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. “Did the money reach them from foreign countries to promote terrorism or create anarchy here? Should we not probe such dealings?” the BJP leader asked.
CFI activists on Saturday attempted to picket the office Mr. Kateel in Mangaluru. They were protesting against the arrest of PFI leader Ravoof Sharief by the ED. Police took some of the activists into custody and released them later.
