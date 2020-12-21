C.T. Ravi challenges Siddaramaiah

C.T. Ravi, national general secretary of the BJP, has challenged Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah to reveal who were the Congress leaders who sabotaged his election from Chamundeshwari in 2018.
Mr. Siddaramaiah, while speaking at a party workers meet in Chamundeshwari recently, said he was defeated in the constituency because of the internal understanding of JD(S) and BJP and sabotage by some of his own partymen who did not want him to become Chief Minister again. He later clarified that he was referring to local Congress leaders from the constituency.
Mr. Ravi, speaking at the BJP office-bearers meet on Sunday, challenged Mr. Siddaramaiah to reveal the names of those leaders trying to “sabotage his career in Congress”. Referring to JD(S) and BJP’s internal understanding, he said: “Congress was always the competitor to BJP and the party has strategised to defeat Congress candidates and sometimes these strategies change”.
