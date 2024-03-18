C.T. Ravi calls the election fight between ‘tukde’ gang and patriots

March 18, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister and BJP leader C.T. Ravi termed the Lok Sabha election a contest between the “tukde” gang and patriots.

Addressing the public at Shivamogga, Mr. Ravi said the opposite parties fight the election based on caste, while the BJP fights on principles. “You know what happens if the “tukde” gang is elected to power. They allow people to raise the Pakistan zindabad slogan in Vidhana Soudha. But, if we come to power, we ensure that the slogan - Bharat Mata Ki Jai - is also raised in Pakistan,” he said.

Mr. Ravi said, “When we come to power, we give attention to development and also exhibit our commitment to Hindutva. Hence we built Ram Temple. This is not enough. In order to provide justice for Vishweshwara at Kashi and Krishna at Mathura, you have to vote for the BJP,” he said.