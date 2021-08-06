CSR funds to help fight COVID-19 third wave in Yadgir

YADGIR

06 August 2021 23:22 IST

Companies have come forward to develop health sector and also infrastructure with CSR funds in Yadgir district, that is one among 112 Aspirational Districts. Therefore, the Union government has been appointed CSR donors to carry out development works in the health sector to help the administration to tackle the possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has said.

The DC was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday.

The HUDCO corporation will take up development works by installing additional oxygen pipelines at the district hospital and other infrastructure works in c ommunity health centres at Doranahalli, Shahapur, Hunsagi and Surpur at the cost of ₹2 crore. These hospitals and community health centres will get additional 250 beds.

Advertising

Advertising

REC Foundation is going to establish a CT Scan machine at the cost of ₹2.22 crore in the District General Hospital in Yadgir Give India Foundation will establish oxygen production plants at cost of ₹75 lakh each in the taluk hospitals in Shahapur, Gurmitkal, Hunsagi and Surpur.

To meet the demands of children’s care, Antrix Corporation Ltd. will establish PICU at the cost of ₹1.25 crore across the district. Bharat Electronics Lts. will provide medical equipment at the cost of ₹2.7 crore to upgrade the PICU and also provide 30 Pediatric Ventilators.

Care India, which has taken responsibility to carry out vaccination drives, has been provided 10 vehicles and 20 company staff to take vaccines to each person in every village. The Azim Premji foundation has donated 50 oxygen regulators and 50 oxygen jumbo cylinders at District Hospital, taluk hospitals in Shahapur and Surpur. It has provided two wheelchairs, two BP/AP machines and also 47 high flow nasal cannula (HFNC).

World Vision, an NGO, has provided 80 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to taluk hospital at Shahapur. Nuclear Plant Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has provided iron shelf to anganawadi centres at the cost of ₹24 lakh and also spent ₹51.75 lakh for National Programme for Health care of Elderly (NPHCE) Hindustan Motor Tools (HMT ) has established a mini science center at a government school in Devatkal village in Hunsagi taluk.

MRPL has provided 600 tablets to government schools at the cost of ₹24 lakh to encourage and improve the technically activated education. Konkan Railways has provided mobile diagnostic labs at the cost of ₹65 lakh.

The details of the donors who donated light oxygen machines as follows: Azim Premji Foundation - 20 with 10L capacity and 200 with 5L capacity, Give India Foundation - 130 with 5L capacity, BJS groups - 13 with 5L capacity, Ameen Reddy Yalagi Foundation - 15 with 5L capacity, MLA Narasimha Nayak (Rajugowda) - 32 with 5L capacity, former MLA Baburao Chinchansur - 6 with 5L capacity and Sri Kshetra Dharmastala has donated 10 light oxygen machine with 5L capacity.