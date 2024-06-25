CSR aid: BPL families get free hearing aids at AIISH

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Frauscher Sensor Technology India Pvt. Ltd., a company for wheel detection and axle counting, Hebbal, in Mysuru, has partnered with All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) here and sponsored hearing aids for the young children and individuals with hearing impairment.

At an event held at AIISH here on Tuesday, 220 high-gain digital hearing aids were distributed to the needy in the presence of senior executives from the company and the authorities of AIISH.

The hearing aids were distributed to the identified beneficiaries who belonged to below poverty line (BPL) families. Mr. Guy Talbourdet, CEO and Board Member of Delachaux, Mr Michael Thiel, CEO, Frauscher group, Mr Alok Sinha, Country Head, India Frauscher group, Mr Akhilesh Yadav, Managing Director India, Frauscher group and Prof M Pushpavathi, Director, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru were present.

A press release here said the initiative aims to raise awareness about hearing health and restore their ability to communicate, connect with others, and be part of the mainstream, participating fully in society. “The support symbolized a shared commitment to inclusivity. The AIISH extends heartfelt gratitude to Frauscher Sensor Technology India Pvt Ltd for the contribution,” the release from AIISH added.

