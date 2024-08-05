CSR aid: 234 parks in 65 wards of MCC now open for development, beautification

In a move aimed at greening parts of the city coming under the limits of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), as many as 234 MCC parks in all 65 wards are now open for development or adoption under the CSR initiative.

Under the programme “Namma Mysuru, Namma Koduge‘‘ (Our Mysuru, Our Contribution), the MCC has invited corporate bodies, industries, institutions, individuals and other private agencies interested in developing the parks, maintaining them and thereby helping in beautifying the city.

The MCC has given an opportunity for working with it in developing the parks. However, it has put some conditions for the interested parties to join the initiative. The details including the conditions put forth for being part of the initiative have been published in the MCC’s website, and applications can be submitted online visiting the website.

Interested persons and agencies can contact the horticulture wing of the MCC during working hours for details on the programme, said a note from the MCC Commissioner.

The MCC said interested persons or institutions have to develop parks that are not developed as part of their CSR activities. There will not be any financial commitment from the MCC and the development or beautification of the parks has to be taken up under the supervision of the MCC horticulture division and permission. After the development, the parks have to be maintained by those who have developed it, the note said.

The note said the ownership of the parks lies with the MCC and the question of handing over the possession to them does not arise.

One of the key conditions of the initiative is that no permanent structures should come up on the parks while taking up development. Without the permission of the MCC, the parks should not be given for private programmes or meetings.

The MCC said the development has to be in such a way that no damage has to take place to the beauty of the parks while taking up development. A detailed project report has to be submitted to the MCC by the agencies or individuals before entering into an understanding for adopting the parks. No names have to be given for the parks after development, it said.

The green waste generated inside the parks has to be made use creating a compost pit at the parks. The wastes, including plastic if found in the parks, should not be burnt at any cost. They have to be scientifically disposed of, with the help of the MCC.

After signing an agreement for the development of the parks, the parks have to be developed within 11 months from the date of the MoU, and hand over the development to the MCC. If necessary, the agreement period can be renewed or extended, the note said.