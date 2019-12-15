CSIR’s ‘Aroma Mission’ may cover Mysuru mallige

The famous Mysuru jasmine, or Mysuru mallige, may soon be covered under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s ‘Aroma Mission’, which has been successfully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, where medicinal benefits and oil are being extracted from locally grown flowers and plants. Lavender flower, lemongrass and menthol leaves have been covered so far. “We may as well cover jasmine in Mysuru under the mission,” said CSIR director-general G. Shekhar C. Mande on Saturday.

Dr. Mande said the mission also covers processing flowers offered at Sri Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi and at Sri Vaishnodevi Temple in Jammu. “For this, we want to involve women from self-help groups and engage ITC for replicating the model nationally.”

Meanwhile, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission has agreed to join hands with CSIR on its ‘Honey Mission’. Honey is a good alternative to sugar as it has medicinal properties. A MoU has been signed in this connection, he said.