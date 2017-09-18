CSIR platinum jubilee: CFTRI to hold expo

The Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), a premier laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, will organise an exhibition from September 18 to 20 as a part of the CSIR Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

The expo aims to familiarise students, researchers and the general public with the contributions of CSIR. It has a network of 38 laboratories with a pan-India presence dedicated to diverse fields such as radio and space physics, oceanography, geophysics, chemicals, drugs, genomics, mining, instrumentation, environmental engineering, aeronautics, food technology and so on.

A release stated that CSIR was ranked ninth in the world as the best public R and D organisation out of 1,207 government institutions, according to Scimago Institutions Ranking World Report 2017.

Ram Rajasekharan, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, will inaugurate the exhibition on September 18 at 10 a.m. on the CFTRI campus. The first two days will be limited to students of schools and colleges. The public can visit on the last day.

The timing is between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The entry/exit of the visitors will be from CFTRI North Gate, in front of Akashavani.

There will be exhibits on the achievements of CSIR in the areas of social intervention, nurturing human resources, intellectual property and entrepreneurship, chemical and petrochemical, water, ecology and environment, leather, materials and minerals, energy, healthcare and generics, aerospace and strategic sector, engineering and infrastructure, agriculture and floriculture, and food and nutrition, the release added.