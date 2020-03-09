CSIR lab working on discovering drug to combat COVID-19

MYSURU

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director General Shekhar C. Mande said in Mysuru on Monday that the Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), one of the CSIR labs, has started work on synthesising chemical formulations for the manufacture of a drug for the deadly COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters after his lecture at the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) here, Dr. Mande, who is also the Secretary for the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), said the scientists at the CSIR lab have taken up the challenge of developing the molecules towards discovering the drug for the virus. The national laboratories in the country have a collective role in realising the urgency for the drug. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently reviewed the scientists’ efforts in this direction, he added.

In reply to a question, he said the IICT’s efforts will be to blend the chemicals that are needed in developing the drug. “The research has started now, joining the combined efforts the world over for coming up with a potential drug for the disease.”

Dr. Mande said a CSIR lab has obtained licence for developing cannabis-based drugs, particularly painkillers. The Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu, had been working on it after the Centre approved the research using cannabis (marijuana), growing the plant for medical research.

Earlier, Dr. Mande gave a lecture on the topic “In science we trust” where he touched upon various perspectives, including the contributions of modern science and ancient India’s contribution to science and technology. “We need to base our hypothesis with strong scientific evidence as the methods of modern science are time tested and trusted.”