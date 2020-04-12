Karnataka

CSIR-CFTRI prepares, distributes sanitisers

A sanitiser that has been developed by CSIR-CFTRI in Mysuru.

A sanitiser that has been developed by CSIR-CFTRI in Mysuru.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) has supplied sanitisers for its field workers in Mysuru to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The institute has prepared sanitisers based on the formulations prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

About 200 litres of sanitisers were prepared and packaged.

A total of 2,000 bottles of sanitisers had been handed over to the district administration to distribute among the field staff.

V. Baskaran, chief scientist, and colleagues handed over the sanitisers to Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar on Sunday.

Earlier, CSIR-CFTRI had provided two PCR machines and one RNA extraction unit to the COVID-19 testing unit at K.R. Hospital.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2020 10:47:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/csir-cftri-prepares-distributes-sanitisers/article31324847.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY