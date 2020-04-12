CSIR-CFTRI prepares, distributes sanitisers

CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) has supplied sanitisers for its field workers in Mysuru to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The institute has prepared sanitisers based on the formulations prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).
About 200 litres of sanitisers were prepared and packaged.
A total of 2,000 bottles of sanitisers had been handed over to the district administration to distribute among the field staff.
V. Baskaran, chief scientist, and colleagues handed over the sanitisers to Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar on Sunday.
Earlier, CSIR-CFTRI had provided two PCR machines and one RNA extraction unit to the COVID-19 testing unit at K.R. Hospital.
