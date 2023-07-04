ADVERTISEMENT

CSIR-CFTRI Open Days on July 6 and 7

July 04, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, a premier research organisation established in 1950, is holding Open Days as a part of the ongoing ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign. The campus will be open for the general public and students on July 6 and 7 to have a glimpse of the institute and its research prowess.

‘One Week One Lab’ (OWOL) began on July 3 and concludes on July 7. This theme-based programme aims at promoting the laboratory’s cutting-edge research, expertise, and facilities to stakeholders. OWOL is a CSIR theme-based programme organised under the guidance and supervision of the Ministry of Science and Technology. The slogan of the CFTRI’s campaign is “Celebrating Food Research”.

The public and entrepreneurs can get a glimpse of the research and technology development being undertaken in the areas of food science and technology and food processing at the institute. Product displays, food machinery demonstration, and food expo (stalls of CFTRI licensees who have taken CFTRI technologies) will be showcased, a release said.

The food expo will showcase the information about CFTRI’s innovative technologies with relevance to entrepreneurship. It is an opportunity for the public and entrepreneurs to explore the CFTRI and interact with the scientists about scientific and research activities.

On July 6 and 7, the institute will remain open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry is through North Gate (near Akashavani, KRS Road). For further details, contact Information and Publicity on 821-2514534; e-mail: iandp@cftri.res.in

