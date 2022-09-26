CSIR-CFTRI Open Day draws big crowds

Visitors can go around the premier institute, watch its technologies and products developed over the years

Visitors watch its technologies and products developed over the years

The gates of CSIR-CFTRI in Mysuru were thrown open to the public, especially students, on Monday as the premier institute is holding Open Day on September 26 and 27 to mark CSIR’s 81 st Foundation Day that is celebrated every year on September 26.

The theme of this year’s Open Day is ‘Food Technology: Industry Connect’. The institute has to its credit over 5,000 licensees. All its departments were kept open to get the glimpse of the technologies developed over the years.

K.S. Sadananda, Medical Superintendent, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Mysuru inaugurated the Open Day on Monday. He went around the institute watching exhibits, demonstrations and technologies.

The initiative attracted big crowds as a lot of people, particularly students, turned up to observe technologies, demonstrations and products developed by the institute, on its sprawling campus. The open day will conclude on Tuesday.

CSIR-CFTRI Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh, in a note here, said a food expo has been organised with the participation of the licensees of CSIR-CFTRI technologies. The joint showcasing of technologies, it is assumed, would further strengthen, reinforce and foster organic bonding between CFTRI and the licensees.

A compendium of the licensees participating in the food expo with product profile was brought out on the occasion.

A mobile food processing and demonstration unit (MFPDU) was on display. One of the objectives of the MFPDU is demonstration of CFTRI technologies. Sauce, jam, jelly, juice and bakery products can be prepared at the mobile unit.

Among the demonstrations were a dosa making machine, ragi mudde mix, papad press, crunchy egg bites, bio fumigation, bio plate casting, and ozone air disinfection.