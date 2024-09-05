GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CSIR-CFTRI, McDonald’s India launch nutri-rich multi-millet bun

The bun contains nutrient-dense major and minor millets - Bajra, Ragi, Jowar, Proso and Kodo – and these ‘superfoods’ were sourced from various states, including Karnataka

Updated - September 05, 2024 07:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The multi-millet bun developed by CSIR-CFTRI scientists from Mysuru has 22% millet content with five millets – three major and two minor.

The multi-millet bun developed by CSIR-CFTRI scientists from Mysuru has 22% millet content with five millets – three major and two minor. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) and McDonald’s India (West & South) have come together and launched the multi-millet bun.

The new Multi-Millet Bun, co-created by CSIR-CFTRI’s leading food scientists and McDonald’s India (operated by Westlife Foodworld), incorporates the richness of five nutrient-dense millets - Bajra, Ragi, Jowar, Proso, and Kodo, both major and minor millets. Renowned for their nutritional benefits, these ‘superfoods’ are sourced from diverse parts of the country, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, according to a press release here.

“CSIR-CFTRI’s deep expertise played a pivotal role in seamlessly integrating the nutritional benefits of millets while achieving the delicate balance of taste, texture, and quality. The result is a bun packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and natural dietary fibre,” the release added.

CSIR-CFTRI director Sridevi Annapurna Singh and Akshay Jatia, executive director, McDonalds India (W&S) during the launch of multi-millet bun in Mumbai on Wednesday.

CSIR-CFTRI director Sridevi Annapurna Singh and Akshay Jatia, executive director, McDonalds India (W&S) during the launch of multi-millet bun in Mumbai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The multi-millet bun was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, director, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru and Akshay Jatia, executive director, McDonald’s India (W&S) were present during the launch.

In the release, Mr. Singh said, “This joint effort is a pivotal step towards developing menu items that offer added nutritional value and also delight the palate. With CSIR-CFTRI’s cutting-edge research capabilities, combined with McDonald’s India’s operational expertise and commitment to quality, we believe we are ushering in a new era of giving food a great future.”

She said this long-term partnership with McDonald’s India (W&S) aims to explore new avenues in nutritional innovation with benefits to the end consumer top of mind. “Together, both the organisations are committed to craft menu items that are both wholesome and delicious catering to the evolving eating preferences of customers, with an emphasis on combining traditional ingredients like millet with modern food science and technology,” she explained.

Mr. Akshay Jatia, in the release, said the introduction of the Multi-Millet Bun is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the nutritional value of our offerings while staying true to the taste our customers love. “We are grateful to CFTRI for their invaluable expertise in helping us bring this product to life. The launch of the Multi-Millet Bun marks a significant milestone in McDonald’s India’s ‘Real Food Real Good’ journey, initiated six years ago,” he said.

Customers can now savour burgers from the classic McAloo Tikki to the McSpicy Paneer in a nutritional avatar by opting for the new Multi-Millet Bun at their nearest McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, on-the-go via Drive-Thru and also can order through the McDelivery App, the release said.

