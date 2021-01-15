CSIR-CFTRI gets new director

MYSURU

15 January 2021 22:50 IST

Senior scientist Sridevi A. Singh has taken over as director of the Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), a premier R&D institute, this month.

After passing out from CSIR-CFTRI with M.Sc. (Food Technology) in 1988, Dr. Sridevi, after working in Bengaluru for a short stint, returned to her alma mater in 1991. She grew to the position of Chief Scientist and Head of Department of Protein Chemistry and Technology before moving to the position of director.

In a career spanning over three decades, she worked extensively on both basic and applied aspects of food science. Some of the technologies that were transferred to the industry include amylase rich energy food, soy protein hydrolysates, heat-resistant sesame seeds, and supplementary food for severely malnourished children, and so on. Over 40 entrepreneurs have taken these technologies so far, a release said.A pilot-level malnutrition intervention study was undertaken with the participation of over 200 anganwadi children to assess the efficacy of supplementary foods developed by CFTRI. She has published over 50 manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals and holds 11 patents, including five U.S. patents.

Advertising

Advertising

Currently, she is focusing on alternate and unconventional sources of protein and micronutrients to combat malnutrition and development of novel food ingredients for health benefits. Dr. Sridevi is member of various government-appointed committees and institutes, including the National Agri Biotechnology Institute (Mohali), and the expert committee on Public Health and Nutrition.