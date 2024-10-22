CSIR-CFTRI develops biodegradable plates

The Biodegradable Cutlery Research and Innovation Centre, which has been set up at the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru under the project ‘SHREE ANNA – the Millet Mission’ of CSIR, has developed biodegradable plates.

The initiative of the CSIR-CFTRI aims to address the environmental challenges posed by plastic waste while capitalising the vast potential of millet processing by products and wastes. The centre hosts the pre-processing, manufacturing, and analytical equipment for the development of the biodegradable cutlery and tableware.

At the 75th Foundation Day celebrations of the CSIR-CFTRI here on Tuesday, the high tea that was served to the guests was in the biodegradable plates made at the centre on a trial basis. “The journey in innovation will continue with research efforts focussing on developing edible alternatives of the cutlery and tableware, offering opportunity to enjoy the meal and even eat the utensils in which it is served,” the CFTRI said.

The project is led by Ashitosh A. Inamdar, senior principal scientist, along with Suresh D. Sakhare and Saravanan M. from the flour milling, baking and confectionery technology department at the CFTRI. The technologies that were released include probiotic carrot nectar, development of gluten-free bread premix, process for multigrain waffle, instant masala tea premix, ethylene scavenger technology.

Multigrain waffle

Generally, waffles are made from refined wheat flour with high contents of sugar and fat. They often have high calories with low dietary fibre and essential minerals. In order to improve the nutritional quality, the multigrain waffle has been formulated using whole wheat, pearl millet and finger millet flours with optimal amounts of sugar and fat. It is produced by baking the batter in the waffle machine. The multigrain waffle has desirable textures and taste with higher dietary fibre, minerals, and low calorie value as compared to the commonly available waffles in the market, according to a note from the CFTRI.

Waffles can be marketed as quick snacks or desserts through bakeries, departmental stores and restaurants. The popularity of bread variants such as waffles is increasing. Attempts are being made to formulate multigrain waffles from locally available ingredients. It will serve the growing consumer demand for healthy yet convenient foods. The technology can cater to the domestic sector for home baking as well as commercial sectors, the scientists said.

