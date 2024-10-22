CSIR-CFTRI celebrates 75th Foundation Day

There was a festive ambiance on the sprawling campus of the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) on Tuesday as it celebrated its Platinum Jubilee Foundation Day.

N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, inaugurated the 75th Foundation Day celebrations in the presence of CSIR-CFTRI Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh, former directors of CSIR-CFTRI, some of the directors of the CSIR institutions, eminent scientists, and dignitaries.

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who was the chief guest at the event, could not make it to the function but sent his message on the momentous occasion of the country’s premier food technology lab. Former directors of CSIR-CFTRI V. Prakash, Ram Rajashekaran, and K.S.M.S. Raghava Rao were present.

The CSIR DG unveiled the logo of the CSIR-CFTRI marking the 75th Foundation Day. A photo journey of the CSIR-CFTRI since its inception to the present times was showcased, chronicling the glorious journey of the institute whose innovations in the area of food science and technology are renowned across the globe.

The contributions of the former directors of the CFTRI were recalled. The messages of former directors, who could not make it to the event, were read. The audience included special invitees from the industry, entrepreneurs and officials.

In her welcome address, Ms. Singh said the institute has developed more than 1,000 technologies reaching different food industries since its inception. However, it now has 400 technologies for transfer to industry. CFTRI has more than 4,100 licensees for its technologies. Starting fromAmul baby food, para boiling rice, Mysuru paushtik atta, nutraceuticals, Spirulina chikkis, there are several technologies transferred to industry, self-help groups, and entrepreneurs, she explained.

She said the Institute has also developed many food processing machinery with the main focus on mechanisation of the production of Indian traditional foods. Some of the major machinery developed at CSIR-CFTRI include the very popular leaf cup-making machine, papad press, maize mill system, versatile dhal mill, rice bran stabiliser, continuous dosa idli chapathi and vada making machines, ragi mudde making machine, etc.

Ms. Singh said the CFTRI organised more than 1,100 training programmes, and nearly 20,000 people have benefitted. Of these, more than 3,000 people were trained under the PMFME programme alone to enhance livelihoods with increased income and sustainability to ensure food security and enhance overall well-being.

In his address, former director V. Prakash, said the convenience and instant foods was one of the first time in the world developed from CFTRI which was a game changer in the food technology that impacted globally. He said the next 25 years are crucial for the CFTRI as they are the years of consolidation to look into the challenging areas of the nation and giving shape to the technology. The institute was started in 1950 and it addressed many public issues like food wastage, malnutrition, baby food, weaning food, parboiled rice, and others.

Ram Rajashekaran, who also spoke, said there is a need to bring new science in the area of nutrition. “We need to look for the nutrition of the nation. We need to develop the nutrition not as a supplement but as a food,” he emphasised.

