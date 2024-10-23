CSIR-CFTRI aiding industries for CSR projects

The Mysuru-based CSIR-CFTRI is aiding industries that are looking to implement projects with the highest societal impacts under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The Institute, which celebrated its 75th foundation day on Tuesday, is currently running CSR projects worth ₹3.28 crore (exclusive of GST), of which ₹1.72 crore - the highest ever in a financial year in CFTRI - received in this financial year for the four new projects.

M/s. Milltec Machinery Private Limited, Bengaluru (AGI Milltec) - producer of food processing machinery to facilitate rice milling, pulses, seeds, maize, and multi-commodity processing; Central Electronics Limited (CEL), New Delhi - a government of India enterprise under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology and the Financial Advisor of CSIR Chetan Prakash Jain is the chairman and managing director of CEL; M/s. Lapp India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru designs and manufactures wires, cables, connectors, glands and other networking solutions and M/s. Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited (BNPM), situated in Mysuru and engaged in the production of banknote papers for Reserve Bank of India has been supported by the CSIR-CFTRI for implementing their CSR projects, a note said here.

The title of the new CSR projects are - establishment of selected secondary millet processing lines suitable for farmers, FPOs, SHGs and other allied sectors; alleviation of anaemia in mothers of pre-school children through dietary interventions in Mysuru district; immune boosting food formulation for children and geriatric conditions and nutrition intervention programme for malnourished children in Mysuru district (nutritional food supplements to 500 number of malnourished pre-school children).

