CSI Mysuru’s 25 anniversary

August 25, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Cardiological Society of India (CSI), Mysuru, will be celebrating its 25 anniversary on August 27 at Cauvery Hall in Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) premises in Mysuru.

While Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra will inaugurate the anniversary celebrations, Secretary of CSI, Mysuru, Dr. Hema S. will deliver the keynote address.

Talks on “Diabetes and Microvascular Dysfunction”, “TV- How should I watch it”, “Menopause and The Heart”, “Advanced Heart Failure” and Twin sessions on “Resistant Hypertension”, and “Renal Artery Stenosis: When to intervene- a case based talk”, will be held on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appointed to KPCC body

Congress worker from Mysuru Zulqarnain has been appointed as the Joint Secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s (KPCC) Human Rights wing.

A letter issued by chairman of KPCC’s Legal, Human Rights and RTI Department, A.S. Ponnanna said Mr. Zulqarnain had been appointed as Joint Secretary of the wing as per directions of KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.