CSI Mysuru’s 25 anniversary

August 25, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Cardiological Society of India (CSI), Mysuru, will be celebrating its 25 anniversary on August 27 at Cauvery Hall in Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) premises in Mysuru.

While Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra will inaugurate the anniversary celebrations, Secretary of CSI, Mysuru, Dr. Hema S. will deliver the keynote address.

Talks on “Diabetes and Microvascular Dysfunction”, “TV- How should I watch it”, “Menopause and The Heart”, “Advanced Heart Failure” and Twin sessions on “Resistant Hypertension”, and “Renal Artery Stenosis: When to intervene- a case based talk”, will be held on the occasion.

Appointed to KPCC body

Congress worker from Mysuru Zulqarnain has been appointed as the Joint Secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s (KPCC) Human Rights wing.

A letter issued by chairman of KPCC’s Legal, Human Rights and RTI Department, A.S. Ponnanna said Mr. Zulqarnain had been appointed as Joint Secretary of the wing as per directions of KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar.

