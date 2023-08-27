CSI Mysuru celebrates its silver jubilee

August 27, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Cardiological Society of India (CSI), Mysuru chapter celebrated its silver jubilee on Sunday, August 27, and the occasion was marked by felicitation of senior doctors and founding members of the society.

The Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra who extolled the services of CSI to the general public said that they had an important role in dispelling certain myths pertaining to health issues that tend to gain traction over social media, especially in the post-COVID times.

He pointed out that there were general concerns compounded by false messages on social media related to cardiac issues as a result of which there are apprehensions over joining and working out at the gym as also not joining a gym or exercising. As it afflicts those physically active as also the young the role of CSI in dispelling myths and educating the public was more important than ever, said Mr. Rajendra.

Besides, there are real issues of cardiological issues percolating to the rural population as well as the change in lifestyle has made the younger generation more susceptible to cardiac issues, he added. Hence, CSI and its members can play a great role in reaching out to the public and help them add quality years to their life through dissemination of scientific information, said Mr. Rajendra.

There were technical sessions, and senior cardiologists including Dr. Vivek Jawali, renowned cardiac surgeon, Dr. B.K. Mahala, State President, CSI, Dr. C.D. Srinivasmurthy, Dr. Balakrishnachar, B. Lakshminarayan, Dr. Haridas Upadhyaya, Dr. M.A. Shekar, Dr. T.R. Raghu and others were present.

