HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CSI Mysuru celebrates its silver jubilee

Senior doctors and founding members of the society were felicitated on the occasion

August 27, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra inaugurating the silver jubilee event of CSI Mysuru chapter on Sunday, August 27.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra inaugurating the silver jubilee event of CSI Mysuru chapter on Sunday, August 27. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Cardiological Society of India (CSI), Mysuru chapter celebrated its silver jubilee on Sunday, August 27, and the occasion was marked by felicitation of senior doctors and founding members of the society.

The Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra who extolled the services of CSI to the general public said that they had an important role in dispelling certain myths pertaining to health issues that tend to gain traction over social media, especially in the post-COVID times.

He pointed out that there were general concerns compounded by false messages on social media related to cardiac issues as a result of which there are apprehensions over joining and working out at the gym as also not joining a gym or exercising. As it afflicts those physically active as also the young the role of CSI in dispelling myths and educating the public was more important than ever, said Mr. Rajendra.

Besides, there are real issues of cardiological issues percolating to the rural population as well as the change in lifestyle has made the younger generation more susceptible to cardiac issues, he added. Hence, CSI and its members can play a great role in reaching out to the public and help them add quality years to their life through dissemination of scientific information, said Mr. Rajendra.

There were technical sessions, and senior cardiologists including Dr. Vivek Jawali, renowned cardiac surgeon, Dr. B.K. Mahala, State President, CSI, Dr. C.D. Srinivasmurthy, Dr. Balakrishnachar, B. Lakshminarayan, Dr. Haridas Upadhyaya, Dr. M.A. Shekar, Dr. T.R. Raghu and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.