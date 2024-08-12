GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CSI-Bengaluru condemns the rape and murder of doctor in Kolkata

Published - August 12, 2024 06:19 am IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

‘Cardiological Society of India (CSI)-Bengaluru, has strongly condemned the rape and murder of doctor, a postgraduate trainee at R. G. Kar Medical College Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal during duty hours on Friday.

In his press statement, Dr. Natesh B. H., Executive Body member CSI South Zone and Vice President CSI-Bengaluru said, “This reiterates demands of professional bodies like Cardiological Society of India, Indian Medical Association to provide security for doctors in hospitals, safety for women doctors, surveillance system, police outpost, fast track court for assault on doctors”. “Let there be strict action on perpetrators and counter measures to be taken quickly to bring them to books. Overall improvement in working environment is required for doctors serving society day and night,” he demanded.

