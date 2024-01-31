CSB holds conference focussing on production of quality silkworm seed

January 31, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

An international conference on “Silkworm Seed Industry: Opportunities and Future Prospects” organised by the seed organisations of Central Silk Board (CSB) at National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bengaluru on January 30 and 31 focus on the development of appropriate technologies for quality silkworm seed production and farmer-friendly techniques to increase the rearing capacity of raw silk production.

Organised jointly by National Silkworm Seed Organization (NSSO) in association with Basic Tasar Silkworm Seed Organisation, Bilaspur, and Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organisation, Guwahati, of the CSB, the conference, according to a CSB statement, aimed to provide a platform to scientists of CSB, State Departments of Sericulture, Agriculture Universities, researchers from foreign countries like Japan, China, Ghana, and Netherlands, besides policy makers, entrepreneurs and students to interact, share experiences and exchange ideas to devise a roadmap for development of silkworm seed sector and seri-industry in the country.

While Member Secretary of CSB P. Sivakumar, during his inaugural address, presented an overview of the sericulture scenario in the country and sought more attention to avoid fluctuations in tasar and muga seed sectors, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Textiles, Ms. Prajakta L Verma felt CSB had gained the trust of seri-entrepreneurs across the country through its efforts for the development of silk industry.

However, director of Institute of Sericulture and Silk Science, Japan, Keiko Kadono Okuda, emphasized the importance of overcoming the problems faced by the farmers in producing quality cocoons as the demand for silk was rising along with its price, said a statement issued by CSB on Wednesday.

Professor at Gakushuin University, Japan, Jung Lee recalled Japan’s long association with CSB in the field of sericulture research, but called for giving equal importance to Vanya silk sector - comprising Tasar, Eri and Muga - along with mulberry silk.

While director of NIFT L. Yathindra called for collaborative research for promoting fashion technology of silk garments, chairman of Mahyco Pvt Ltd., Rajendra Barwale sought development of hybrids in the seed sector with new breeds having biotic and abiotic resistance.

NSSO director Manthira S. Moorthy said the need of the hour was to implement innovative ideas to overcome challenges in the silkworm seed sector and achieve the targets set for production and making sericulture activities more remunerative.