CS takes only a day’s leave for daughter’s wedding

Karnataka’s Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar is making news by opting for just a day’s leave for his daughter’s wedding in the city on Sunday.

Second Saturday being a government holiday, he missed office only on Friday and is expected to be back on Monday, said sources in the Chief Minister’s office. They said Mr. Vijay Bhaskar is conducting the marriage ceremonies in a simple manner at a no-frills Kalyana Mantapa at Vyalikaval.

Only IAS and IPS officers and top politicians, besides Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, have been invited to the marriage, sources said.