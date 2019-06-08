Karnataka

CS takes only a day’s leave for daughter’s wedding

more-in

Karnataka’s Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar is making news by opting for just a day’s leave for his daughter’s wedding in the city on Sunday.

Second Saturday being a government holiday, he missed office only on Friday and is expected to be back on Monday, said sources in the Chief Minister’s office. They said Mr. Vijay Bhaskar is conducting the marriage ceremonies in a simple manner at a no-frills Kalyana Mantapa at Vyalikaval.

Only IAS and IPS officers and top politicians, besides Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, have been invited to the marriage, sources said.

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
wedding
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2019 12:23:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/cs-takes-only-a-days-leave-for-daughters-wedding/article27698836.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story